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Pfizer fraud or not (Sites 1231 and 4444)
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374 views • May 14, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
My comments on the Jikkyleaks thread commenting on the Pfizer documents that appear to show clinical trial fraud.
It looks like fraud, but there is more to the story suggesting it could be possible.
Dr. Polack is the Scientific Director of the INFANT Foundation in Buenos Aires which coordinates a network of 26 hospitals in Argentina.
So if all 26 hospitals participated fully then that's 57 patients per week per hospital which is possible if the sites have done this before and have a coordination framework for getting all 26 sites up and running at the same time.
Also, site 4444 is the same site as 1231. They used 4444 for the second enrollment session at that site.
I was unaware of these two pieces of information at the time I made the video.
It still seems unlikely.
However, even this was totally on the level (which it might be), Brook Jackson documented clinical trial frauds that should also invalidate the liability protection.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1445tq-pfizer-fraud-sites-1231-and-4444-16-minutes.html
My comments on the Jikkyleaks thread commenting on the Pfizer documents that appear to show clinical trial fraud.
It looks like fraud, but there is more to the story suggesting it could be possible.
Dr. Polack is the Scientific Director of the INFANT Foundation in Buenos Aires which coordinates a network of 26 hospitals in Argentina.
So if all 26 hospitals participated fully then that's 57 patients per week per hospital which is possible if the sites have done this before and have a coordination framework for getting all 26 sites up and running at the same time.
Also, site 4444 is the same site as 1231. They used 4444 for the second enrollment session at that site.
I was unaware of these two pieces of information at the time I made the video.
It still seems unlikely.
However, even this was totally on the level (which it might be), Brook Jackson documented clinical trial frauds that should also invalidate the liability protection.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1445tq-pfizer-fraud-sites-1231-and-4444-16-minutes.html
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