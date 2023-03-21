Russia-China relations strengthen, West’s ‘worst nightmare’ comes true

Russia-China relations strengthen, West’s ‘worst nightmare’ comes trueAs many analysts say, President Xi's visit to Moscow testifies to the robust friendship and strategic partnership between Russia and China. Meanwhile, having feared the alliance for a long time, Western powers are now concerned with this strengthening bond.

We discuss the latest developments with Benjamin Chiao, Professor at the Center for China and Globalization, and political analysts, Alex Reporterfy and Alessandro Bruno.

