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Australian Civilians appeal for protests at Australian Embassies Worldwide..!
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180 views • November 04, 2021
#SosfromAustralia On December 4th 2021 at 12pm midday, we call for an international ‘SOS from Australia’ event.
We call upon politicians, international leaders and all concerned citizens to respond to our SOS.
For more visit https://www.reignitedemocracyaustrali...
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We call upon politicians, international leaders and all concerned citizens to respond to our SOS.
For more visit https://www.reignitedemocracyaustrali...
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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