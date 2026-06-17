🚨 I was on Zvezda’s Open Air program (on Russian TV), speaking about my addition to the FBI's No Fly List and how this prevented from traveling to Mexico to cover the FIFA World Cup and meet with the Iranian national football team.



In today's America, journalism has been equated with a threat to national security.

Thank you to Masha Lelyanova for her amazing translation skills as always!



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Adding:

💬🇬🇧 Russia's MoD has reported that frigate Admiral Grigorovich was transiting the English Channel when it detected British-flagged yacht Bright Future on a dangerous intercept course.



According to the ministry, the crew made multiple attempts to contact the vessel by radio. No response was received. Signal flares were then fired to attract attention — the yacht continued closing in regardless.



With the distance reduced to just 150 meters, the frigate's commander ordered warning shots fired. Only then did the Bright Future alter course.



The MoD stated the crew acted in full accordance with proper procedure throughout the incident, taking all necessary measures to prevent a collision.

More about this from Maria Zakharova:

Maria Zakharova has commented on the Admiral Grigorovich incident, asking which route the frigate will take on its return trip — in case the British Embassy in Moscow attempts a "dangerous approach."



She attached a map showing the UK Embassy's location on the Smolenskaya embankment of the Moscow River.

Adding:

The leaders of the G7 countries intend to increase sanctions pressure on the oil and gas sector of Russia, it is stated in a joint statement of the summit participants in France.



Also, the G7 leaders agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems and long-range systems to Ukraine. According to them, the agreement between the USA and Iran on the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz creates suitable conditions for strengthening sanctions against Russia.

@DDGeopolitics

Adding from Rybar:

📝A Costly Loss📝



On the evening of June 16, reports emerged of a Su-24M aircraft crashing on the territory of so-called Ukraine. This occurred in the area of the village of Moskalivka in Khmelnytsky Region, which immediately ruled out the version of a possible success by Russian fighter aviation or air defense.



According to official enemy data, the aircraft of the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade crashed while "performing a mission in Khmelnytsky Region." Both crew members — Major Bohdan Zaharulko and Senior Lieutenant Aleksandr Babenko — did not survive. There were no casualties on the ground.



➡️These are precisely the aircraft that the enemy has modified for launching Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles and continues to use despite airframe obsolescence. Until recently, the enemy's Air Force had six Su-24s combat-ready for Storm Shadow/SCALP launches. The downed aircraft was either the seventh, or, more likely, one of the known six, but the tail number remains unknown.



📌The remaining unmodernized Su-24s in service with so-called Ukraine's Air Force are over 55 years old, which inevitably affects their technical condition, combat readiness, and modernization potential. The personnel issue is equally acute: operating Su-24s in their modernized versions requires trained crews, and the situation with them is scarcely better than with the hardware.



❗️It is curious that certain Russian media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, called the loss of the enemy aircraft an "aviation disaster." Given that this aircraft could well have participated in strikes on the Crimean Bridge and civilian infrastructure targets on Russian territory — this appears strange.