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WELCOME TO A NEW THOUGHT WAY OF KNOWLEDGE
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10 views • February 12, 2021
Nobody can deny the wanting to feel good.
How would it feel, this is the underlining message?
How do you feel?
How do you feel to open to a new way of knowledge?
If you feel good and not discrediting, you have attained alignment with you, and are a willing component to want to understand more, and to make connection to the very older wiser part of you.
Expansion is created by thought, thought is an energy frequency, this energy frequency is felt in your emotions, when you allow this thought to digest you will feel a movement within you, which is letting you know you have attuned to this energy of your Spirit or Inner Consciousness, or the God force within you, whatever word you choose to use is up to you, you will only know in how you feel when you use the word.
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CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
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20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
How would it feel, this is the underlining message?
How do you feel?
How do you feel to open to a new way of knowledge?
If you feel good and not discrediting, you have attained alignment with you, and are a willing component to want to understand more, and to make connection to the very older wiser part of you.
Expansion is created by thought, thought is an energy frequency, this energy frequency is felt in your emotions, when you allow this thought to digest you will feel a movement within you, which is letting you know you have attuned to this energy of your Spirit or Inner Consciousness, or the God force within you, whatever word you choose to use is up to you, you will only know in how you feel when you use the word.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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