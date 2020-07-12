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Mr. Snuggles for President 2020 - Campaign Announcement
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5 views • July 12, 2020
Mr. Snuggles proudly presents his 2020 Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign.
Mr. Snuggles' Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign platform consists of two central concepts:
1. Reboot the rule of law in keeping with the founding documents. (Restore the Republic)
2. Mandate the non-aggression principle for all government entities. (Government must be forbidden from initiating force, government must be the obedient servant of society, not its ruler).
The Mr. Snuggles campaign for president is relying on write-in votes. If you want to see Mr. Snuggles' name officially appear on the ballot, you must research your state's laws to see how that can be achieved and get off your patooty and make it happen.
So spread the word! Restore the Republic! Mr. Snuggles for President!
Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE!
You can also find Mr. Snuggles at:
GAB: https://www.gab.com/TheMrSnugglesShow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/mrsnuggles
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themrsnugglesshow/
Support Mr. Snuggles in his efforts to spread the good word:
Bitcoin: 19GJrkoMiSu5Ecz6hrGzk8ChKw6Yw3hQg3
Litecoin: LdM1ELDgmyzJqgHR7DK12LyyBL4Q1bXDNU
This message is brought to you by SAFE (Stuffed Animals For Everybody), the political action comedy supporting Mr. Snuggles' 2020 Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign.
Presidential Campaign Credits:
Also Sprach Zarathustra by Sascha Ende -- Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5730-also-sprach-zarathustra -- License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ -- Fair Use Notice: This video may contain some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.)
Mr. Snuggles' Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign platform consists of two central concepts:
1. Reboot the rule of law in keeping with the founding documents. (Restore the Republic)
2. Mandate the non-aggression principle for all government entities. (Government must be forbidden from initiating force, government must be the obedient servant of society, not its ruler).
The Mr. Snuggles campaign for president is relying on write-in votes. If you want to see Mr. Snuggles' name officially appear on the ballot, you must research your state's laws to see how that can be achieved and get off your patooty and make it happen.
So spread the word! Restore the Republic! Mr. Snuggles for President!
Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE!
You can also find Mr. Snuggles at:
GAB: https://www.gab.com/TheMrSnugglesShow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/mrsnuggles
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themrsnugglesshow/
Support Mr. Snuggles in his efforts to spread the good word:
Bitcoin: 19GJrkoMiSu5Ecz6hrGzk8ChKw6Yw3hQg3
Litecoin: LdM1ELDgmyzJqgHR7DK12LyyBL4Q1bXDNU
This message is brought to you by SAFE (Stuffed Animals For Everybody), the political action comedy supporting Mr. Snuggles' 2020 Restore the Republic Presidential Campaign.
Presidential Campaign Credits:
Also Sprach Zarathustra by Sascha Ende -- Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5730-also-sprach-zarathustra -- License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ -- Fair Use Notice: This video may contain some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.)
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