TCR#1073 STEVEN D KELLEY MAY-16-2024 Manifesting is the Plan

OccupyTheGetty

TruthCatRadio.com We/OTG are a non violent peace movement.

We Bring the Light of Truth.

We are STO

♡ Service To Others ♡

We will End satanic forces on Earth.

♡ We will free the children ♡

We are not STS

Service To Self.

This channel is for guidance, learning, healing and Q&A directly with

Steven D Kelley

Not for posting others work.





Steven is a gifted Energy Healer.

The loving souls here are powerful.

Steven provides free remote energy healings.

A 6th Level Reiki Healer Master.

Amazing transformations are not uncommon.





Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work.

SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites.

Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever.

Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com

His work is the most censored, stolen and original work.

Read his book,

Lasers, Cavers and Magic

also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...

Found above in the files section.

So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.

OTG / Home of the JEDI.

We Believe.

Steven D Kelley

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.stevendkelley.com

OTG/SDK Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage