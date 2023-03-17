The Patriot Nurse: -The Church is DYING: What's NEXT for the United States

Posted 16March2023In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the effect of the Church in retreat in the United States, and what the decay in morality portends for us as a nation, a people and a land. What will befall us when we turn our back upon our Founding?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.