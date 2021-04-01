Tartarian Ireland?! Cathedral, Church and Starfort

My first video is a shoutout and big thanks for the following channels, highly recommended in order to blow your mind with what has been here all the timeMirros:If you do not know what Tartaria means,"Tartary was a blanket term used in Western European literature and cartography for a vast part of Asia bounded by the Caspian Sea, the Ural Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and the northern borders of China and India at a time when this region was largely unknown to European geographers."Interestingly, if you google it, you mostly see debunking, mansplaining arrogant attempts to seal it as wacky conspiracy, from which educated, intelligent and 'normal' people should cut any ties from. HAHAHA.However, if you use duckduckgo - you get actual content...Recommended channel to start your own investigation, it does not matter what your conclusion will be, I am not interested in any way whatsoever to form other's opinion.I am interested in what is HERE. And sometimes one has to 'bushwhack' first through one's own mind consciousness system in order to get in some fresh air, which I've spent my last decades investigating. Later on that topic.Now, these guys are going to show things what you might not have seen, so breathe and enjoy:Olaf The Sverker - Olaf is showing parts of the realm what people grew up in western culture have never seen before - his Quarry video was so obvious yet I must admit, could not realize it by myself, yet once you see the patterns he is showing, there is no turning back.JonLevi - Jon has became an icon in the last months within the truthseeker community, just cancel netflix, prime, gaia and start watching these.Berserker Bear - Highly recommended to understand mudflood and discrepancies in narrative history versus factsAutodidactic - Campbell's consistency and enthusiasm is truly inspiring.Wim C - who might seem the most radical of these all, yet he makes some undeniable points, later I will expand on that as well by cross-referencing it with my own journey from hypnosis to realize what is going on.By the way, check out Wim's INCREDIBLE paintings:Jut a footnote, there is a LOT to uncover, so expect more stuff, more technical and alsoI am investigating Copper energy generation while building my off-grid power system, this one is fascinating