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[VOSTFR] Intervention du Dr Dan Stock à Mt Vernon School le 6 aout 2021
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32 views • August 21, 2021
Le Dr Dan Stock, médecin de famille dispense un cours de six minutes au conseil scolaire de Mount Vernon sur les coronavirus en général et le COVID-19 en particulier. Limpide et brillant.
Source vidéo :
https://m.vk.com/video444549918_456239458
Vidéo originale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhHZ_uxa_GU
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Source vidéo :
https://m.vk.com/video444549918_456239458
Vidéo originale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhHZ_uxa_GU
==========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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