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'It would change everything' - ER Doctor calls for HCQ to be over the counter
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18 views • July 28, 2020
Fleccas Talks, July 21, 2020
Dr. Gold calls for the over the counter use of Hydroxychloroquine. She discusses how the drug is safe, how the drug is OTC in countries around the world, and she explains how making it OTC could change the entire course of the pandemic.
WE NEED MEDICAL PRICE TRANSPARENCY!
Click the link below to tell Senate Republicans about a common-sense solution supported by over 90% of all Americans and President Trump.
LINK: https://bit.ly/39bIbHG
DR. SIMONE GOLD
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
HELP KEEP FLECCAS INDEPENDENT!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD8R8c6HXNU
https://www.youtube.com/c/FleccasTalks/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
Dr. Gold calls for the over the counter use of Hydroxychloroquine. She discusses how the drug is safe, how the drug is OTC in countries around the world, and she explains how making it OTC could change the entire course of the pandemic.
WE NEED MEDICAL PRICE TRANSPARENCY!
Click the link below to tell Senate Republicans about a common-sense solution supported by over 90% of all Americans and President Trump.
LINK: https://bit.ly/39bIbHG
DR. SIMONE GOLD
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
HELP KEEP FLECCAS INDEPENDENT!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD8R8c6HXNU
https://www.youtube.com/c/FleccasTalks/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
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