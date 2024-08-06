Reality Hits

Kamala Crash: As VP, S/he Cast Tie-Breaking Vote On $2T Spending Bill

* Is everyone enjoying their trial subscription of Kamalanomics?

* For you dumbbells in the back of the room, that’s Bidenomics 2.0.

* How jacked in the head does someone have to be to support this stuff — and vote for more of it?





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 August 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6359955194112