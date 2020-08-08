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LNBMD Laser Net Ballistic Missile Defense Updated Coyle 2009 Talk Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM Dec 24th 17
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LNBMD, Laser Net Midcourse Missile Defense System, Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM, Fourth Layer Midcourse Space Defense, Gerald Bull Linear Accelerator Cannon, Plasma Rockets, Ballistic Net Interceptors, Ground Space Radar Laser Tracking, USA Allies Total Protection Low Budget Solution to Missile Dangers, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Russian Nuclear Buildup, China Ballistic Missles Buildup, China Proxy North Korea, Send to US Missle Defense, Sent to President Donald Trump, US Congress and Senate,
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