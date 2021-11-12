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Hear the Suppressed Voices of the Vaccine Injured
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391 views • November 12, 2021
Round-table discussion at the U.S. Senate building in Washington DC where vaccine injured spoke about their experience and the tens of thousands of others who are being "erased" by politicians and social media.
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