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3/7/2022 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark | Klaus Schwab | Is He the Biggest Thread to Humanity?
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842 views • March 07, 2022
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This video was originally posted at: https://rumble.com/vwghvi-is-klaus-schwab-the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world.html
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
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Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
-
This video was originally posted at: https://rumble.com/vwghvi-is-klaus-schwab-the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world.html
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
-
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
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