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The Weakness of God in the Flood - Ruben - Maranatha Media
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10 views • April 28, 2021
Does God have a weakness? Does He have a vulnerability? Get used to different! Does God give humanity a certain amount of time to get into line and then just destroy those who don't pass His test? Does He reach a point where He lashes out in anger? Isn't He a God of love? Perhaps there a much deeper side to this story that we've been missing...
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