Mind Invaders Chapter 25 - An Infinite Potential?
The Berean Call
“We lost four good and brave men,” intoned Leighton. “Men who believed in what we’re doing and gave their lives in the line of duty. We will not dishonor them and their memory—or the bereaved families they left behind—by abandoning the noble cause to which they had dedicated themselves. Let this be a time of solemn rededication to the high-minded ideals of international goodwill among all peoples and nations.”


Keywords
russiapsychologydave hunt

