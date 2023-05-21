Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US And NATO Agree To Send Dozens Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine
50 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 17 hours ago |

US and Nato gave the green light to allies wanting to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and will help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the fighters. US decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine represents one of the most significant upgrades in Kyiv's military capabilities since last year's full-scale Russian invasion. Joe Biden said Washington would support joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots and then equip the country's air force with F-16s and other fourth-generation fighter jets.

Keywords
russiausnwonew world orderwashingtonukrainenatof16 fighter jets to ukraineglobalist bankers war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket