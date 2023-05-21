US And NATO Agree To Send Dozens Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

US and Nato gave the green light to allies wanting to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and will help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the fighters. US decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine represents one of the most significant upgrades in Kyiv's military capabilities since last year's full-scale Russian invasion. Joe Biden said Washington would support joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots and then equip the country's air force with F-16s and other fourth-generation fighter jets.

