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Digital rebellion - Blockchain
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80 views • February 04, 2021
The Mirror Project, February 3, 2021
The rebellion against the injustice we are all experiencing is taking many forms, the most recent is of what happened on Wall-street.
The story of GameStop and Wall Street.
Financial corruption and censorship and how blockchain technology can help.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
www.MP-22.com
The rebellion against the injustice we are all experiencing is taking many forms, the most recent is of what happened on Wall-street.
The story of GameStop and Wall Street.
Financial corruption and censorship and how blockchain technology can help.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
www.MP-22.com
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