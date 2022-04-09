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Ukraine Will Not Honor Geneva Convention - Ukraine Turned Down all Proposals, without explaining its motives for Not Exchanging Prisoners of War. 040922
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151 views • April 09, 2022
Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria #Zakharova on the planned exchange of prisoners of war between the Russian and the Ukrainian Side:
❗️ Ukraine turned down all proposals and agreed-upon positions without explaining its motives.
Before that Russia and Ukraine negotiated a plan for exchanging prisoners of war. It was intended to do everything under the established procedure, as stipulated by humanitarian norms and in cooperation with international organisations.
We have every reason to believe that the situation with captive Russian service personnel (and their condition) leaves much to be desired.
Also: The Kiev regime notified that it does not intend to honour the Geneva Convention.
Not only are Western countries aware of Kiev’s crude violations of international humanitarian law with regard to Russian prisoners of war. They receive all information, and they are also trying to help Ukrainian authorities avoid responsibility.
❗️ Ukraine turned down all proposals and agreed-upon positions without explaining its motives.
Before that Russia and Ukraine negotiated a plan for exchanging prisoners of war. It was intended to do everything under the established procedure, as stipulated by humanitarian norms and in cooperation with international organisations.
We have every reason to believe that the situation with captive Russian service personnel (and their condition) leaves much to be desired.
Also: The Kiev regime notified that it does not intend to honour the Geneva Convention.
Not only are Western countries aware of Kiev’s crude violations of international humanitarian law with regard to Russian prisoners of war. They receive all information, and they are also trying to help Ukrainian authorities avoid responsibility.
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