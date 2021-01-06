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WOMAN BATTLES CORRUPT REPORT TO TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID19
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286 views • January 06, 2021
This woman in the red shirt is one brave warrior. She stood up to the corrupt Inside Edition report Lisa in order to get the truth out. No matter how many names and label the brainwashed reporter called her, she stood her ground and released the Truth out about the manufactured Pandemic we are all living through and why Bill Gates funded the creation of the Covid19 Virus in a CDC Lab in North Carolina then had it shipped to the CDC Lab in Wuhan to be released near the WET MARKET to start the spread of the Covid19 Virus to the world as citizens began to travel outside china during their New Years. Bill Gates and friends made sure the release of their virus happened around this time as millions of Citizens went abroad to visit and have reunions with their families overseas.
Whether you love vaccines or not, just know that once your child or family member dies after getting a vaccine or develop serious side effects from the brain damage, body paralysis, seizures, eczema, leukemia Cancers, for life threatening Food Allergies, YOU CAN NOT SUE THE VACCINE AND DRUG MANUFACTURERS because they have convinced governments to deem them NOT LIABLE for any damages caused by their deadly vaccines.
When death or damage is done to your family member by your doctor's vaccines, you can report the injury or death to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System ( VAERS - https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ) to try to receive TAX PAYER compensation from the hidden VACCINE COURTS if you have enough evidence of the damage or death is caused by the toxic ingredients that your child's body could not push out fast enough and ended up attached to their brain, muscles and heart.
Be sure to video record your child's expressions, speech and physical activities BEFORE & AFTER their vaccines as the side effects listed on the paper insert within the vaccine package may not show up on the surface until hours, days, week and even months after their vaccine shot. The criminal medical industry just allows a short window in order to report the VACCINE DEATH or DAMAGE to VAERS. You must provide lots of evidence to get that TAX PAYER compensation from the hidden VACCINE COURTS.
PARENTS PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO AS IT EXPLAINS HOW THE CDC AND WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION PLUS DR FAUCI HAS LIED TO THE WORLD IN ORDER TO SELL THE EXPENSIVE AND DANGEROUS VACCINES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN ORDER TO CAUSE MORE SICKNESS AND IN ORDER BE ABLE TO SELL EVEN MORE TOXI PRESCRIPTION DRUGS TO YOU FOR LIFE.
May I remind you that many American have supposedly chosen Communist Biden as your new president instead of Trump who was willing to offer safe therapeutics and clean vaccines on a voluntary basis but instead all the voter rigging by the democrats has made you believe that Biden won. Remember that it is Biden, Harris and the Democrats intention to take away all your protective firearms and guns before they move in more FAKE REFUGEES and MIGRANTS from mostly MUSLIM countries into Canada and the United States to replace all the Christians so that the Democrats, Biden, Cuomo and Trudeau can help install the PEDOPHILE CULT OF ISLAM with it's SHARIA LAW into every country so they can use the ONE RELIGION ISLAM to form their ONE WORLD slave GOVERNMENT / New World Order that will use vaccines and it's vaccine cards plus the ID2020 QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS of vaccine certification to enslave, restrict and spy on everything you do.
If you dare to take the MARK OF THE BEAST microchip vaccines that when exposed to the 5G towers that the Democrats plan on setting up will speed CANCER GROWTH in your body just like animal pets that have been microchipped that grow cancerous tumour around the microchipped area as the body tries to surround the foreign object. Don't forget also that most vaccines contain the SV40 Cancer cells and the Nagalase Enzymes that prohibit the absorption of the much needed VITAMIN D from the sunshine to help your body fight the cancers and viruses.
ALL PARENTS NEED TO WATCH THIS VIDEO AND THE LINKED ONE THAT EXPLAINS WHY ALL VACCINES ARE USED TO STERILIZE, PARALYZE AND BRAIN DAMAGE CITIZENS. LIKE IN NAZI GERMANY, THE DRUG COMPANIES HELP HITLER DUMB DOWN CITIZENS WITH THE TOXIC FLUORIDE IN THEIR DRINKING WATERS. A DUMBED DOWN POPULATIONS CAN NOT THINK ON THEIR OWN AND WILL ONLY HAVE THE ENERGY TO FOLLOW THE BRAINWASHED HERD.
AGAIN, i have never seen a more brave lady speak the truth about this FAKE PANDEMIC with a corrupt reporter grilling and labeling her as nuts. very brave woman.
THE TRUTH IS HERE IF YOU ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO WATCH go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1
Whether you love vaccines or not, just know that once your child or family member dies after getting a vaccine or develop serious side effects from the brain damage, body paralysis, seizures, eczema, leukemia Cancers, for life threatening Food Allergies, YOU CAN NOT SUE THE VACCINE AND DRUG MANUFACTURERS because they have convinced governments to deem them NOT LIABLE for any damages caused by their deadly vaccines.
When death or damage is done to your family member by your doctor's vaccines, you can report the injury or death to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System ( VAERS - https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ) to try to receive TAX PAYER compensation from the hidden VACCINE COURTS if you have enough evidence of the damage or death is caused by the toxic ingredients that your child's body could not push out fast enough and ended up attached to their brain, muscles and heart.
Be sure to video record your child's expressions, speech and physical activities BEFORE & AFTER their vaccines as the side effects listed on the paper insert within the vaccine package may not show up on the surface until hours, days, week and even months after their vaccine shot. The criminal medical industry just allows a short window in order to report the VACCINE DEATH or DAMAGE to VAERS. You must provide lots of evidence to get that TAX PAYER compensation from the hidden VACCINE COURTS.
PARENTS PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO AS IT EXPLAINS HOW THE CDC AND WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION PLUS DR FAUCI HAS LIED TO THE WORLD IN ORDER TO SELL THE EXPENSIVE AND DANGEROUS VACCINES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN ORDER TO CAUSE MORE SICKNESS AND IN ORDER BE ABLE TO SELL EVEN MORE TOXI PRESCRIPTION DRUGS TO YOU FOR LIFE.
May I remind you that many American have supposedly chosen Communist Biden as your new president instead of Trump who was willing to offer safe therapeutics and clean vaccines on a voluntary basis but instead all the voter rigging by the democrats has made you believe that Biden won. Remember that it is Biden, Harris and the Democrats intention to take away all your protective firearms and guns before they move in more FAKE REFUGEES and MIGRANTS from mostly MUSLIM countries into Canada and the United States to replace all the Christians so that the Democrats, Biden, Cuomo and Trudeau can help install the PEDOPHILE CULT OF ISLAM with it's SHARIA LAW into every country so they can use the ONE RELIGION ISLAM to form their ONE WORLD slave GOVERNMENT / New World Order that will use vaccines and it's vaccine cards plus the ID2020 QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS of vaccine certification to enslave, restrict and spy on everything you do.
If you dare to take the MARK OF THE BEAST microchip vaccines that when exposed to the 5G towers that the Democrats plan on setting up will speed CANCER GROWTH in your body just like animal pets that have been microchipped that grow cancerous tumour around the microchipped area as the body tries to surround the foreign object. Don't forget also that most vaccines contain the SV40 Cancer cells and the Nagalase Enzymes that prohibit the absorption of the much needed VITAMIN D from the sunshine to help your body fight the cancers and viruses.
ALL PARENTS NEED TO WATCH THIS VIDEO AND THE LINKED ONE THAT EXPLAINS WHY ALL VACCINES ARE USED TO STERILIZE, PARALYZE AND BRAIN DAMAGE CITIZENS. LIKE IN NAZI GERMANY, THE DRUG COMPANIES HELP HITLER DUMB DOWN CITIZENS WITH THE TOXIC FLUORIDE IN THEIR DRINKING WATERS. A DUMBED DOWN POPULATIONS CAN NOT THINK ON THEIR OWN AND WILL ONLY HAVE THE ENERGY TO FOLLOW THE BRAINWASHED HERD.
AGAIN, i have never seen a more brave lady speak the truth about this FAKE PANDEMIC with a corrupt reporter grilling and labeling her as nuts. very brave woman.
THE TRUTH IS HERE IF YOU ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO WATCH go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1
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