Softbank Vision Fund Posts Massive Losses

Summary：11/11/2022 SoftBank Group suffered a $7.2 billion loss in the third quarter due to plummeting valuations of multiple startups in which it had invested. Accordingly, the company will stick to a defensive business strategy, which includes furth trimming its stake in Alibaba, slowing down new investments, and cutting 30% of jobs at its Vision Fund.



