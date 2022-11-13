Softbank Vision Fund Posts Massive Losses

https://gnews.org/articles/519573
Summary：11/11/2022 SoftBank Group suffered a $7.2 billion loss in the third quarter due to plummeting valuations of multiple startups in which it had invested. Accordingly, the company will stick to a defensive business strategy, which includes furth trimming its stake in Alibaba, slowing down new investments, and cutting 30% of jobs at its Vision Fund.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.