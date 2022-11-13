Softbank Vision Fund Posts Massive Losses

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https://gnews.org/articles/519573
Summary：11/11/2022 SoftBank Group suffered a $7.2 billion loss in the third quarter due to plummeting valuations of multiple startups in which it had invested. Accordingly, the company will stick to a defensive business strategy, which includes furth trimming its stake in Alibaba, slowing down new investments, and cutting 30% of jobs at its Vision Fund.