💥🇺🇦 Video of yesterday’s strike shows Russian forces hitting a Ukrainian training ground near Goncharovskoye in Chernigov region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Geran-2 drones.

The footage is notable for the drone interface, which strongly resembles that of the Geran-2 “Iskatel” reconnaissance version. This same model was earlier used to direct Geran-2 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian ammunition trucks in Sumy.

While some speculate another reconnaissance drone could have been involved, reports at the time only mentioned Gerans heading toward Chernigov. The evidence points to the Geran-2 Iskatel or another drone from the Geran series guiding the strike.

Adding:

Deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine, financed by Washington's allies, will continue uninterrupted — NATO Secretary General Rutte