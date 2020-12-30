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Your Faith—Cheap Talk or the Real Deal? (3 of 3)
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28 views • December 30, 2020
The world is full of fakes, frauds, and cowards; and this is especially true in religious institutions. Many people profess their faith; however, far too many of these cannot adequately nor accurately define their faith. Even worse are those who quickly and adamantly profess their faith, yet when the slightest opposition or resistance appears, they just as quickly abandon their faith, and slither away like a cockroach to the baseboards when the light is turned on. Despite the many fakes, frauds, and cowards, there are those rare gems and jewels, the salt of the earth, the light of the world—in other words, the "real deal."
In this 3-part video series, Scott continues to unpack the treasure trove of revelation found in the Apostle Matthew's record of one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. Having introduced "the Son of Man" and "the Christ (or Messiah)," and a brief introduction to the word "church" in the previous two video series, Scott specifically zeroes in on Peter's confession of faith. It is this profession of faith, which Jesus identifies as the "PETRA" (foundational truth, teaching, principle, and doctrine) upon which He will build His "Ekklesia." His "Ekklesia (church)" will consist of those who trust and follow Him in the good times and the bad, regardless the opinions, approval, or opposition of any man or woman. These are the living stones (1 Peter 2:5)—the real deals—which He will assemble into His Ekklesia.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
In this 3-part video series, Scott continues to unpack the treasure trove of revelation found in the Apostle Matthew's record of one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. Having introduced "the Son of Man" and "the Christ (or Messiah)," and a brief introduction to the word "church" in the previous two video series, Scott specifically zeroes in on Peter's confession of faith. It is this profession of faith, which Jesus identifies as the "PETRA" (foundational truth, teaching, principle, and doctrine) upon which He will build His "Ekklesia." His "Ekklesia (church)" will consist of those who trust and follow Him in the good times and the bad, regardless the opinions, approval, or opposition of any man or woman. These are the living stones (1 Peter 2:5)—the real deals—which He will assemble into His Ekklesia.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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