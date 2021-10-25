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17 HM2 Ammo - History
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132 views • October 25, 2021
Learn the history of 17 HM2 ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rimfire/17-hm2-ammo to get the best discount 17 HM2 ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
In 2004, the Hornady Manufacturing Company introduced the .17 Hornady Mach 2 using a .22 LR case that had been extended and necked down. This cartridge should not be mistaken for the Hornady .17 HMR, which is based on the case of a .22 Magnum. The .17 HM2 is designed to take varmint at 100 yards or more, and performs the task admirably. It develops a similar amount of energy as the .22 LR in foot pounds, but it travels at a higher velocity – resulting in a flatter bullet trajectory.
Today, manufacturers still chamber rifles for the .17 HM2 – including Savage, Browning and others. The most common actions are semi-automatic and bolt action, but there are also some quality examples of single shot rifles. The .17 HM2 has also been chambered for revolvers and semi-automatic pistols, and Ruger 10/22 owners can even fire the .17 HM2 from their rifles with a special conversion kit.
Hornady and CCI currently make .17 HM2 ammunition available with bullets weighing 17 grains, while Hornady also sells a bullet weighing 15.5 grains. Both of these bullets exit the muzzle at more than 2,000 feet per second and carry 150 foot pounds of energy – which is why shooters have reported successful shots with the .17 HM2 on small vermin up to 150 yards.
Varmint hunters today choose the .17 HM2 for the flat trajectory, accuracy, and light recoil – all factors that combine to help it stand above other rimfire cartridges.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
17 HM2 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/17-hm2-ammo
.22 LR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
.17 HMR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/17-hmr-ammo
.22 Magnum Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-wmr-ammo
#17HM2Ammo #17HM2Ammunition #17HM2
In 2004, the Hornady Manufacturing Company introduced the .17 Hornady Mach 2 using a .22 LR case that had been extended and necked down. This cartridge should not be mistaken for the Hornady .17 HMR, which is based on the case of a .22 Magnum. The .17 HM2 is designed to take varmint at 100 yards or more, and performs the task admirably. It develops a similar amount of energy as the .22 LR in foot pounds, but it travels at a higher velocity – resulting in a flatter bullet trajectory.
Today, manufacturers still chamber rifles for the .17 HM2 – including Savage, Browning and others. The most common actions are semi-automatic and bolt action, but there are also some quality examples of single shot rifles. The .17 HM2 has also been chambered for revolvers and semi-automatic pistols, and Ruger 10/22 owners can even fire the .17 HM2 from their rifles with a special conversion kit.
Hornady and CCI currently make .17 HM2 ammunition available with bullets weighing 17 grains, while Hornady also sells a bullet weighing 15.5 grains. Both of these bullets exit the muzzle at more than 2,000 feet per second and carry 150 foot pounds of energy – which is why shooters have reported successful shots with the .17 HM2 on small vermin up to 150 yards.
Varmint hunters today choose the .17 HM2 for the flat trajectory, accuracy, and light recoil – all factors that combine to help it stand above other rimfire cartridges.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
17 HM2 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/17-hm2-ammo
.22 LR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
.17 HMR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/17-hmr-ammo
.22 Magnum Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-wmr-ammo
#17HM2Ammo #17HM2Ammunition #17HM2
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