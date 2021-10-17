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Archbishop Vigano - Full Interview with Robert Moynihan
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203 views • October 17, 2021
DO NOT ADD YOUR LOGO OVER THIS VIDEO or cut segments if you repost. Robert Moynihan deserves "full credit" for sharing this important message. NOT YOU! If you decide to repost make sure it is full length and unaltered, otherwise God will punish you for it. I feel this interview is a Gift from God to help guide us. Let Vigano and his wisdom guide you. This video in its entirety must be preserved and shared with all people. I can provide a download link on request if you have trouble downloading this video.
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