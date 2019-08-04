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Tucker TONIGHT Friday 8/02/19 COMPLETE
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18 views • August 04, 2019
Tucker TONIGHT Friday 8/02/19
No need to comb thru the hundreds of incomplete or partial Tucker 's on YouTube looking for the whole show. I've used numerous clips and
segments of various quality videos and assembled them into a COMPLETE show with all segments, minus commercials.
Tucker Carlson Tonight:
Rep. Devin Nunes reacts to the DOJ's decision to not prosecute James Comey.
Former Google engineer says he was fired for being a conservative
Fired engineer Kevin Cernekee on political bias within the tech company and being bullied for his right-wing beliefs.
Tucker Carlson's Final Exam: Carley Shimkus vs. Bill Hemmer
Which one of our experts paid more attention to the news this week?
Guests:
Rep Devin Nunes, Hse Intel Committee Ranking
Robby Soave, Reason editor
Robert Patillo, Civil Rights Attorney
Kevin Cernekee, Fired Google Engineer
Final Exam with Carley Shimkus & Bill Hemmer
Dan Bongino 's News Explosion
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
BigLeaguePolitics.com
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
FRIDAY 8/02/19 8.02.19, #Tucker, Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Trump, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show, James Comey, Robby Soave, Reason, Rep Devin Nunes, Robert Patillo, Kevin Cernekee, Final Exam, Carley Shimkus, Bill Hemmer, Dan Bongino, Roger Stone
No need to comb thru the hundreds of incomplete or partial Tucker 's on YouTube looking for the whole show. I've used numerous clips and
segments of various quality videos and assembled them into a COMPLETE show with all segments, minus commercials.
Tucker Carlson Tonight:
Rep. Devin Nunes reacts to the DOJ's decision to not prosecute James Comey.
Former Google engineer says he was fired for being a conservative
Fired engineer Kevin Cernekee on political bias within the tech company and being bullied for his right-wing beliefs.
Tucker Carlson's Final Exam: Carley Shimkus vs. Bill Hemmer
Which one of our experts paid more attention to the news this week?
Guests:
Rep Devin Nunes, Hse Intel Committee Ranking
Robby Soave, Reason editor
Robert Patillo, Civil Rights Attorney
Kevin Cernekee, Fired Google Engineer
Final Exam with Carley Shimkus & Bill Hemmer
Dan Bongino 's News Explosion
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
BigLeaguePolitics.com
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
FRIDAY 8/02/19 8.02.19, #Tucker, Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Trump, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show, James Comey, Robby Soave, Reason, Rep Devin Nunes, Robert Patillo, Kevin Cernekee, Final Exam, Carley Shimkus, Bill Hemmer, Dan Bongino, Roger Stone
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