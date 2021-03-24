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GET OFF MY LAWN with Gavin McInnes - S03E89 Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (Aired: Mar 23rd, 2021)
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21 views • March 24, 2021
They wanted the shooter to be white so badly, they're still trying to make it so. Sorry, folks he was a brainwashed Muslim who was petrified of the racist America depicted by our media. So, who's responsible for the deaths?
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