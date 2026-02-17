BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DEATH OF THE PAPER GAME: The Short Squeeze Crushing the Banks
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
3 days ago

DEATH OF THE PAPER GAME: The Short Squeeze Crushing the Banks


FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/from-fed-collapse-to-guaranteed-income-a-roadmap-through-the-transition/


The paper game is over. The vaults are bleeding. And the banks just got caught holding the bag.


In this explosive briefing, Jon Dowling reveals the seismic events silently reshaping the global monetary order. A major bank on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange just collapsed—dumping 291 million ounces of silver onto the market in a desperate fire sale. That's 26% of JPMorgan's entire hoard. And it wasn't enough.


Peru just nationalized 22% of the world's silver supply. Japan is printing yen not to stimulate—but to buy physical. Nations are abandoning the dollar to back their currencies with real assets. BRICS is rising from the ashes of the Fed. And every dollar in your pocket is worth less than the paper it's printed on.


Dowling connects the dots between the dying Fed, the tariff wars, and Trump's quiet phase-out of the fiat system.


The banks are short billions. And the dollar is circling the drain.


Keywords
comex bank failure291 million oz silverjpmorgan silver holdingssilver backwardationphysical silver squeezeperu nationalizes silverbrics de-dollarizationdollar collapse inflationreal-time settlementsend of federal reserve systemtrump silver certificatestariff war currency resetcommodity price explosionquantitative easing metalsdeath of fiat currency
