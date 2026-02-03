BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: US' Monroe Doctrine points to the Vatican's Club of Rome's 'ten kingdoms'
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
683 followers
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Don't tread on me


US President Trump is re-living the Monroe doctrine of uniting the western hemisphere. His policy aligns with the Vatican’s Club of Rome’s ‘ten kingdoms’ as the Club of Rome divided the world into ten kingdoms in 1973, each kingdom headed by a king.


That makes a total of ten kings, which are spoken of in Revelation 17:12, who will give their allegiance to the Vatican beast’s pope as they will have one mind to turn against Christ in Revelation 17:13. But Christ will miserably defeat them in Revelation 17:14.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

father god holy spirit jesus christ word of god yeshua vatican united states son of god monroe doctrine yahabbah elohim immanuel godhead father god alpha and omega spirit of truth ancient of days ten kingdoms father of lights the almighty another comforter father of spirits faithful and true
