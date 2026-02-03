NWO: US' Monroe Doctrine points to the Vatican's Club of Rome’s 'ten kingdoms'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Don't tread on me





US President Trump is re-living the Monroe doctrine of uniting the western hemisphere. His policy aligns with the Vatican’s Club of Rome’s ‘ten kingdoms’ as the Club of Rome divided the world into ten kingdoms in 1973, each kingdom headed by a king.





That makes a total of ten kings, which are spoken of in Revelation 17:12, who will give their allegiance to the Vatican beast’s pope as they will have one mind to turn against Christ in Revelation 17:13. But Christ will miserably defeat them in Revelation 17:14.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington