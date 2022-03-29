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2 views • March 29, 2022
Do you want to be a follower of Jesus? You will have to accept this. It may be difficult at times, but it will be worth it.
For a longer video watch "The Teachings of Jesus vs Everything". Click here to watch the video: https://bit.ly/3NsGqJM
For inquiries please email [email protected]
For a longer video watch "The Teachings of Jesus vs Everything". Click here to watch the video: https://bit.ly/3NsGqJM
For inquiries please email [email protected]
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