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⚠️Freedom Convoy Feb 19 Update
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110 views • February 20, 2022
⚠️ February 19 Update: Important message from the #FreedomConvoy organizers regarding the truckers’ presence in #Ottawa:
“There is nothing to be gained by being brutalized by police. We will simply regroup as a grass roots movement.
If the police contain their insatiable need for violence and remove the barriers preventing us from actually leaving, we will peacefully withdraw starting today.”
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TrudeauMustGo
“There is nothing to be gained by being brutalized by police. We will simply regroup as a grass roots movement.
If the police contain their insatiable need for violence and remove the barriers preventing us from actually leaving, we will peacefully withdraw starting today.”
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TrudeauMustGo
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