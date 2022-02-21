A Lesson on Irrational Fear by JAH

Two more boosters? Two more “variants”? When does this stop? Will it ever?Is it possible that people still don’t know that these two-faced, forked-tongue politicians are ALL professional liars, paid to deceive people into doing things they ordinarily wouldn’t do, and to keep people from doing what they should be doing?Is it possible, even at this late hour, that people still don’t understand the Rockefeller-textbook taught and trained witch-doctors are nothing more than glorified/worshipped drug-pushing whores for the pharmaceutical (witch’s brew) industry? Is it not a red-flag that the medical-pharmaceutical industry is filled with and symbolized by snakes, which represent deception and death, NOT healing*?Is it still not obvious what is actually going on here?To read the entire article:ALL you NEED to know...