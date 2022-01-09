© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Body Count from the Coroners Office | Covid Vaccine Deaths
Follow
3
Share
Report
253 views • January 09, 2022
Body Count from the Coroners Office | Covid Vaccine Deaths
Bodies are piling up at Coroner's Offices worldwide!
Most deaths are vaccinated, double vaccinated, and boosted victims of the globalists depopulation plan.
Very said that so many are maimed for life and falling over dead all over the world daily; 150 soccer players have died (many while mid-game), pilots, and MILLIONS and MILLIONS more.
Each with their own story; yet people are STILL waiting in block long lines to take a PCR test that is 100% ineffective, and then jump in line to get their quackery jab!
How foolish can one be?
You're sealing your fate, you're being sterilized and your life longevity may be instant - 5 years tops! With every jab it drastically shortens your life span.
If you don't take the jab, your chances of being perfectly fine with ZERO adverse affects with no risk of death, is 99.8%.
Why would anyone with half a mind take such a horrific risk of being jabbed with this toxic poison?
mirrored from:
Truth Seekers Worldwide
Bodies are piling up at Coroner's Offices worldwide!
Most deaths are vaccinated, double vaccinated, and boosted victims of the globalists depopulation plan.
Very said that so many are maimed for life and falling over dead all over the world daily; 150 soccer players have died (many while mid-game), pilots, and MILLIONS and MILLIONS more.
Each with their own story; yet people are STILL waiting in block long lines to take a PCR test that is 100% ineffective, and then jump in line to get their quackery jab!
How foolish can one be?
You're sealing your fate, you're being sterilized and your life longevity may be instant - 5 years tops! With every jab it drastically shortens your life span.
If you don't take the jab, your chances of being perfectly fine with ZERO adverse affects with no risk of death, is 99.8%.
Why would anyone with half a mind take such a horrific risk of being jabbed with this toxic poison?
mirrored from:
Truth Seekers Worldwide
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.