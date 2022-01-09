Body Count from the Coroners Office | Covid Vaccine Deaths



Bodies are piling up at Coroner's Offices worldwide!



Most deaths are vaccinated, double vaccinated, and boosted victims of the globalists depopulation plan.

Very said that so many are maimed for life and falling over dead all over the world daily; 150 soccer players have died (many while mid-game), pilots, and MILLIONS and MILLIONS more.



Each with their own story; yet people are STILL waiting in block long lines to take a PCR test that is 100% ineffective, and then jump in line to get their quackery jab!



How foolish can one be?



You're sealing your fate, you're being sterilized and your life longevity may be instant - 5 years tops! With every jab it drastically shortens your life span.



If you don't take the jab, your chances of being perfectly fine with ZERO adverse affects with no risk of death, is 99.8%.



Why would anyone with half a mind take such a horrific risk of being jabbed with this toxic poison?



mirrored from:

Truth Seekers Worldwide