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Eva Bartlett: How the disinformation of the leading media continues in Ukraine (part 2) | 03-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23501
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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The free journalist Eva Bartlett boldly explores on location and exposes the narrative of the corporate media as dishonest propaganda. She gives insight into the situation in war zones and consequently into the criminal practice of the established media. Be it now the mainstream reporting about mass graves in Ukraine or back then about chemical attacks in Syria - independent observers on the ground have experienced a different reality. Watch now the second part of the interview by "The last American Vagabond" with Eva Bartlett and form your own opinion! 

👉 https://kla.tv/23501


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Also in the past year 2021 compulsorily financed state media categorically concealed most important expert voices of high-ranking doctors, microbiologists, researchers, scientists, lawyers and eyewitnesses. For you, exclusively, a summary review of most important expert voices who can finally share their revealing knowledge with the world at Kla.TV ... 


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/eva-bartlett-interview-evidence-ground-ukraine-directly-contradicts-western-narrative

Keywords
russiaukrainedisinformationinformation warinvestigative
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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