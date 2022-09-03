Eva Bartlett: How the disinformation of the leading media continues in Ukraine (part 2) | 03-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23501

The free journalist Eva Bartlett boldly explores on location and exposes the narrative of the corporate media as dishonest propaganda. She gives insight into the situation in war zones and consequently into the criminal practice of the established media. Be it now the mainstream reporting about mass graves in Ukraine or back then about chemical attacks in Syria - independent observers on the ground have experienced a different reality. Watch now the second part of the interview by "The last American Vagabond" with Eva Bartlett and form your own opinion!



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Also in the past year 2021 compulsorily financed state media categorically concealed most important expert voices of high-ranking doctors, microbiologists, researchers, scientists, lawyers and eyewitnesses. For you, exclusively, a summary review of most important expert voices who can finally share their revealing knowledge with the world at Kla.TV ...





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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/eva-bartlett-interview-evidence-ground-ukraine-directly-contradicts-western-narrative