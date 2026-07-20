BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Big Pharma = big mafia (in FR)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • Yesterday

Is there something else, which is just as corrupt and toxic as Big Pharma? Yes, says French Pr. Didier Raoult, public health authorities! Dr Christian Perronne explains scientifically, how unlikely it would have beenthat a hantavirus would unchain a pandemic. The recent hantavirus show was nothing but yet another WHO fraud. And then, some information about Alzheimer disease, especially that ivermectine is effective even for reversing it. This is precisely becausse ivermectine is so effective that all the corrupt public health agencies make it very difficult for sick people to access it. Let us open our eyes: CDC, FDA and their European counterparts work for Big Pharma. They are the most corrupt pack on earth!

Keywords
healthbig pharmacorruptionfrancefake pandemichantavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite &#8220;Illegal War on Iran&#8221;

U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite “Illegal War on Iran”

Garrison Vance
Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Lance D Johnson
CNBC Survey: Majority Pessimistic on Economy; Trump Approval Remains Low

CNBC Survey: Majority Pessimistic on Economy; Trump Approval Remains Low

Sterling Ashworth
Iran Reportedly Orders Houthis to Prepare to Block Bab el-Mandeb Strait Amid Trump&#8217;s Threats to Target Power Plants

Iran Reportedly Orders Houthis to Prepare to Block Bab el-Mandeb Strait Amid Trump’s Threats to Target Power Plants

Garrison Vance
Google Sold Its Soul to the Military – Here&#8217;s Why That Should Terrify You

Google Sold Its Soul to the Military – Here’s Why That Should Terrify You

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy