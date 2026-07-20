Big Pharma = big mafia (in FR)

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Is there something else, which is just as corrupt and toxic as Big Pharma? Yes, says French Pr. Didier Raoult, public health authorities! Dr Christian Perronne explains scientifically, how unlikely it would have beenthat a hantavirus would unchain a pandemic. The recent hantavirus show was nothing but yet another WHO fraud. And then, some information about Alzheimer disease, especially that ivermectine is effective even for reversing it. This is precisely becausse ivermectine is so effective that all the corrupt public health agencies make it very difficult for sick people to access it. Let us open our eyes: CDC, FDA and their European counterparts work for Big Pharma. They are the most corrupt pack on earth!