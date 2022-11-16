Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does the Flu Vaccine “Shed?” Clearing Up the Myths and Misunderstanding.
92 views
channel image
TheWildDoc
Published 12 days ago |

In short, the injectable flu vaccine DOES NOT SHED!, in the sense that the vaccinated person spreads the virus from the vaccine. But the nasal spray, because it is a live virus, can shed. Those vaccinated, when infected with the flu, SHED/SPREAD more of the naturally acquired infection.

For a more in-depth explanation click the link to read my article. I hope this helps! https://thewilddoc.com/does-the-flu-vaccine-shed-clearing-up-the-myths-and-misunderstanding/

Keywords
healthvaccinesflu vaccineflusheddingwellnessflu virusthe wild doc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket