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The Hiking Prepper - Episode 1 - Starting the Fixing and upgrading the Travel Trailer.
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40 views • January 25, 2022
In this Episode, I introduce my recent purchase of a Travel trailer. And begin refurbishing, repairing and upgrading. Today I repair the Broken closet, and add a cubby hole between the cabinet and the Water heater. Also replaced some of the plastic trim with new stained trim.
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