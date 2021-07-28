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RN Exposes Vaccine Injury Coverup: “I’ve never seen anything like this”
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83 views • July 28, 2021
"There's a lot of patients being injured. I've never seen anything like this.
"Urinating clots of blood. Paraseizures. Gastroparesis. Altered mental status. Respiratory arrests. Cardiac arrests. New onset seizures. New onset diabetes. I have patients who can't walk anymore. Patients who keep complaining that their feet and their hands are burning. They forget where they are. I've just never seen anything like this in all my years of practicing.
"What I'm seeing now as time goes on is patients who were given the shot months ago are now showing up with equally strange and confusing events.
"We have no idea what to do with these patients who have been injured by frankly an experimental treatment, and there is no protocols to treat them."
Keywords: Coverup, Injury, Nurse
Hashtags: #Coverup #Injury #Nurse
Source: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
"Urinating clots of blood. Paraseizures. Gastroparesis. Altered mental status. Respiratory arrests. Cardiac arrests. New onset seizures. New onset diabetes. I have patients who can't walk anymore. Patients who keep complaining that their feet and their hands are burning. They forget where they are. I've just never seen anything like this in all my years of practicing.
"What I'm seeing now as time goes on is patients who were given the shot months ago are now showing up with equally strange and confusing events.
"We have no idea what to do with these patients who have been injured by frankly an experimental treatment, and there is no protocols to treat them."
Keywords: Coverup, Injury, Nurse
Hashtags: #Coverup #Injury #Nurse
Source: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
Keywords
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