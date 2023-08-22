Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇺🇸 - 🇷🇺🇵🇱 POLISH LIBERAL PARTY POLITICIAN JANA SZOSTAK CONDUCTS A “MINUTE OF SCREAMING” 😱😭😁
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
448 Subscribers
132 views
Published 20 hours ago

Source: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1693965110325240057?t=I-b009SAoBUBxNnGxv_wOQ&s=19


Thumbnail: https://www.tysol.pl/a66734-Absurdalne-problemy-aktywistki-Dlaczego-Robert-Lewandowski-nie-musi-nosic-stanika-a-ja-musze


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://www.tumblr.com/tagged/screaming-gif


This must be called #THEKARENING


Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 - 🇷🇺🇵🇱 Polish Liberal Party politician Jana Szostak conducts a “minute of screaming” to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I don’t think it’s working…


Bill Gates is not a philanthropist

illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) August 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1693660012156010941


https://www.artnet.com/artists/jana-shostak/one-minute-of-screaming-for-belarus-JRQzjzpED81F39hwuuf5Jg2


http://tona13.blogspot.com/


https://nypost.com/2023/08/16/pilot-dies-on-latam-flight-to-chile-forcing-emergency-landing/


http://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2008/04/mukasey-admits-government-knew-of-call.html

Keywords
russiaukrainekvetchinghomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackthekareningjana shostakprimal scream

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket