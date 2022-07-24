Kay Elise Tolman Explains How and Why Kids are Being Targeted for Satanic Ritual Abuse (Part 2)



The United States government’s illegal Project MKUltra has become so sophisticated over the years, that it’s now primarily technology-based. Kay Elise Tolman warns of the dangers of violent video games, and how the mind cannot tell the difference between the virtual realm and reality. She also discusses what she believes are purposefully planned attacks carried out by the government through mass shootings, designed to program Americans into giving up our guns. Kay reveals the horrifying reality and red flags for those kids who are targeted for Satanic ritual abuse in the public school system, including daycares and preschools, and what we can do to protect our children from SRA. On the contrary, Kay points out that there is healing and hope in having a relationship with the one true living God.







TAKEAWAYS





Modern video games program and condition players by using violence, bright lights, and creating “alters” or “avatars”





Video games are desensitizing an entire generation to accept Luciferianism and reject Judeo-Christian values





Gun confiscation is absolutely essential to the globalists’ New World Order agenda





Dr. James G. Friesen’s research contends that in the 90s, there were over 100 California preschools participating in Satanic ritual abuse







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