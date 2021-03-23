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Is Yoga a "Sacred Science"?
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41 views • March 23, 2021
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
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You are listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We are currently doing a series based upon Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ, What Position Should Christians Hold? And although yoga’s popularity within Christendom is our primary focus, I hope our audience, Dave and I think you agree, we hope our audience can see that this is just one more area of discernment among Christians that is lacking, to put it mildly. So, for those of you who are already convinced that yoga is a religion diametrically opposed to Christianity, perhaps we can explain a few things that you can pass on to others. Now Dave, last week we went over The Aquarian Conspiracy, which you title Chapter 3 of your book, and the gist of it being the different ways and means of producing altered states of consciousness from drugs to meditation, and all of those things leading to contact with spirit entities. You titled Chapter 4, The Conquest of the West, and you state, “Had Western intellectuals and hippies not gotten involved in LSD and other psychedelic drugs, the New Age movement would not have occurred and yoga would not have become so popular.” And then you say, “Eastern mysticism has now penetrated every area of today’s Western society.” In what ways?
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
You are listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We are currently doing a series based upon Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ, What Position Should Christians Hold? And although yoga’s popularity within Christendom is our primary focus, I hope our audience, Dave and I think you agree, we hope our audience can see that this is just one more area of discernment among Christians that is lacking, to put it mildly. So, for those of you who are already convinced that yoga is a religion diametrically opposed to Christianity, perhaps we can explain a few things that you can pass on to others. Now Dave, last week we went over The Aquarian Conspiracy, which you title Chapter 3 of your book, and the gist of it being the different ways and means of producing altered states of consciousness from drugs to meditation, and all of those things leading to contact with spirit entities. You titled Chapter 4, The Conquest of the West, and you state, “Had Western intellectuals and hippies not gotten involved in LSD and other psychedelic drugs, the New Age movement would not have occurred and yoga would not have become so popular.” And then you say, “Eastern mysticism has now penetrated every area of today’s Western society.” In what ways?
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