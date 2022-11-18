Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: The CCP has proposed to Western countries that in order to make money in Communist China, they must ban the Whistleblowers’ Movement locally, but this was flatly rejected by the US, UK etc
6 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 10 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/526970

Summary：What does it mean for Xi to only mention Whistleblowers’ Movement except other “anti-China organizations”?

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket