History of the Nephilim, Corruption of Human DNA, and the Worldwide Flood - Scott Mitchell





Is there something about the End Times that Satan has been trying to hide from us? Scott Mitchell certainly thinks so! Scott is the host of the Bible Mysteries Podcast and he is working on his first book, The World That Was, which will focus on Biblical mysteries and secrets of the Bible. He discusses the agenda of the Satanic elite who are hellbent on splicing human DNA and setting the world up to receive the false doctrine of the Antichrist, who will come during the End Times to deceive the masses. “We can look to the past to understand the future,” Scott says, pointing to Genesis 6 and the history of the Nephilim (fallen angels), and how they, according to scripture, polluted the human gene pool that God was forced to wipe out the world with a universal flood.









TAKEAWAYS





People who take the mark of the beast during the End Times will likely be genetically altered in some way





Human depopulation is the top goal of the global elites who are working for Lucifer





At some point, the military powers of the world will answer to the Antichrist, whom Scott believes will be a Nephilim





God’s wrath is coming for those who have broken his everlasting covenant with mankind









