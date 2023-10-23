Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3193b- Fire & Fury, Non Nuclear, Sum Of All Fears, At Dawn We Win
GalacticStorm
Published Monday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3193b - Oct 22, 2023

Fire & Fury, Non Nuclear, Sum Of All Fears, At Dawn We Win


It has begun. The [DS] is now bringing us to war. They are headed right down the path that Trump has predicted. People are going to be brought to the precipice, war will wake the mass population up. It had to be this way so the people had to the will to make a change. Non nuke, Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them, in the end when the people vote for peace, vote for Trump we the people win at dawn.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

