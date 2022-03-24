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More FALSE Prophecies By False Witness Rg Stair
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20 views • March 24, 2022
Seems more than Coincidence That The Words Rg Stair Spoke in 1987 came Back to Judge Him in The End. Anyone Better be Very Careful about How we Talk And Say GOD TOLD ME . Be Not Decieved , " GOD IS NOT MOCKED " !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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