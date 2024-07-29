MOLD TOXICITY: Debbie's Emotional Day Three- Candida, Brain Fog Cured! || The Biosanctuary

In segments 1 and 2 we discussed what Biotoxin Illness is (conditions caused by endotoxins and exotoxins such as mold toxicity, yeast, fungus, and gut bacterial infections), and specifically the symptoms that Debbie has suffered for over 5 years ( Brain Fog, Candida, laryngitis etc) trying to tunnel her way out of them every way most people do with diets and supplements. The proof that these symptoms are caused by biotoxin illness is in the fact that as the infections go away so do the symptoms!





Debbie Nelson is on day 3 going through Light Medicine Ministries' Award Winning Revolutionary Medical Model the BioClear Radical Transformation and Health Optimization 7 Day High Impact Biological / Energy Medicine Medical Spa Treatment Program.





At htpps://www.lightmedicineministries.com we have also posted before and after labs proving clients that clear these toxins in our 7-day Radical Transformation and Health Optimization BioClear treatment cycle where you are in treatment from 10am to approx 5pm daily experiencing the synergistic medical efficacy of the below treatments.





Light Medicine Ministries Practices an Award Winning Revolutionary Medical Model that eliminates the root cause of many of today's epidemic diseases and metabolic conditions, including biotoxin illness (mold, yeast, fungus, bacterial dysbiosis), cancer, neurodegenerative and cardiovascular disease, mental health issues, arthritis, CIRS, chronic fatigue, fog brain, GI and gut issues, joint pain, neuroendocrine disorders including hormonal imbalances, respiratory issues, and many others.





Light Medicine Ministries is a Holistic Detox Center that hosts 7 Day Intensive Retreats as well as individual treatments which include, HOCATT Sauna, Ozone Therapy, IV Laser, IV Drips, Colonics, Reiki, Yoga, CellWell PEMF, Bioharmonics VIBE Frequency Treatment.





00:00 intro

00:19 Debbie Nelson speaks about day 3 of her journey

01:32 Biotoxins And Mental Health





