URGENT: The 2025 Purge is REAL - 8,000 Arrests, 1,000 Kids Rescued

What you were told was a simple summer was actually the largest covert military operation in U.S. history. Code name: Operation Summer Heat. This was not an FBI sting—it was a full-scale military purge authorized by President Trump, targeting elite trafficking systems, deep state networks, and the very core of the globalist empire.





In this explosive report, we break down the undeniable evidence:





8,000+ Arrests, 1,000+ Children Rescued: The staggering scale of the takedown across San Diego, Dallas, Boston, Miami, and New York.





The Satanic Core Exposed: How trafficking, fentanyl, and weapon networks are directly linked to a global death cult masquerading as foreign policy.





Phase 2 is Imminent: The financiers and puppet masters are next. The tribunals have already begun.





The Great Awakening of 2025: The operational Quantum Financial System (QFS), free energy tech, and the reclamation of trillions for humanity.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





JMC website

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/