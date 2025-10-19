BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

URGENT: The 2025 Purge is REAL - 8,000 Arrests, 1,000 Kids Rescued
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
87 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 day ago

What you were told was a simple summer was actually the largest covert military operation in U.S. history. Code name: Operation Summer Heat. This was not an FBI sting—it was a full-scale military purge authorized by President Trump, targeting elite trafficking systems, deep state networks, and the very core of the globalist empire.


In this explosive report, we break down the undeniable evidence:


8,000+ Arrests, 1,000+ Children Rescued: The staggering scale of the takedown across San Diego, Dallas, Boston, Miami, and New York.


The Satanic Core Exposed: How trafficking, fentanyl, and weapon networks are directly linked to a global death cult masquerading as foreign policy.


Phase 2 is Imminent: The financiers and puppet masters are next. The tribunals have already begun.


The Great Awakening of 2025: The operational Quantum Financial System (QFS), free energy tech, and the reclamation of trillions for humanity.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


JMC website

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
trump administrationfree energymilitary tribunalssatanic cultgreat awakeningdeep state purgechild rescueqfs activationoperation summer heatcovert military operationelite traffickingglobalist empirefentanyl networksfinancial reclamationhuman liberation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy