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Dr. Zach Bush, MD interview at The HighWire with Del Bigtree (banned video)
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98 views • November 16, 2020
Zach Bush is a triple board certified MD. He's brilliant and has led a most unique and colorful life. This wonderfully inspiring interview with him about the coronavirus is most fascinating! He even describes how he publicly predicted a year ago that the next major epidemic would originate in Wuhan. The interview gets deeper as it goes and ends on an incredibly inspiring note. Don't miss this awesome tour de force by one who is incredibly knowledgeable in this field.
Note: Since this webpage was posted in May 2020, the video was pulled from facebook.
Source: www.zachbushmd.com
Note: Since this webpage was posted in May 2020, the video was pulled from facebook.
Source: www.zachbushmd.com
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