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It May Not Be Too Late! Trump Awakens To Big Tech Election Meddling - FULL SHOW 11/27/19
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295 views • November 27, 2019
With 346 days left, if the president & America act now, we can still win. President Trump is finally understanding the danger that the First Amendment is in. If he doesn’t stop Big Tech censorship, then NOTHING he did in his entire first term will even matter, because establishment presidents after him will simply undo it all while using the ongoing censorship to curb the resistance.
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